CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Modernization is the name of the game for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority as it celebrates a significant federal grant to replace its maintenance facility.

KRT is set to receive more than $21 million from the Federal Transit Administration, receiving the grant after submitting its third application for it.

“We’re really excited at the fact that the FTA chose our project out of hundreds that are submitted. The third time is the charm, and this one is something we’re really thankful for,” KRT Executive Director Sean Hill said.

The new building is currently in the design stages, and Hill hopes to have that complete in 2026.

The current KRT maintenance facility is more than 80 years old and, according to Hill, makes it difficult to work with newer technology. The grant will allow for a more modern hub for maintenance that can accommodate things like alternative fuels and other recent innovations.

“It was constructed back in the streetcar times, and it worked perfectly back then, but it’s created some challenges for us as we attempt to adapt to new technologies,” Hill said.

Features are expected to include state-of-the-art maintenance bays, a body shop, a paint booth, and a wash bay prepared for diesel, hydrogen, and battery-electric vehicles. Other goals outlined by KRT include streamlined operations, reduced downtime for buses, enhanced employee amenities, safer workflow, and a secured and efficient site layout with centralized bus parking, fueling, and maintenance.

The new construction is not going to move the maintenance facility very far, essentially trading places with the current building’s parking lot.

“What you’re going to see is a brand new maintenance facility being constructed where our existing parking lot is, and then once that is constructed, then our existing maintenance facility will turn into a parking lot,” Hill said.

In Hill’s view, the new maintenance facility is an important step forward for KRT. He believes it may not be the flashiest development, but it brings necessary changes to the forefront.

“It’s not as glamorous as a new bus or new routes, but our maintenance facility is the heartbeat of KRT. It’s what keeps those buses running and reliable for all of our passengers on a daily basis,” Hill said.

Construction is going to be carried out in phases to avoid interruptions in service.