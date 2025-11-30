CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Capitol Market, the nonprofit in Charleston that serves and uplifts the community, has selected Chuck McGill as its new executive director.

McGill, a Charleston native, has held numerous leadership and engagement positions within college athletics and media. Most recently, he served as the Associate Commissioner for External Engagement and Communications for the Mountain East Conference. He previously spent seven years at Marshall University as the Associate Director of Athletics for External Engagement and Fan Experience.

Prior to that, he was a sports editor and columnist for the Charleston Daily Mail and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, where he won West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year nine times.

McGill said this position intrigued him because he wanted to show he wasn’t just a sports guy, especially given the positive impact the role has had on the community.

“You know I’m a music guy, I’m an arts guy, I love museums, I love food, my interests are varied,” he said. “Capitol Market for us was a cornerstone of Charleston, it’s where we took out-of-town visitors, if we wanted to showcase Charleston, that’s where we went.”

The nonprofit has served the community for nearly 30 years, providing fresh vegetables and locally sourced fruits, along with meat, beverages, and more.

In a news release, they stated McGill will lead the efforts in expanding the market’s programs, help strengthen partnerships with local farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses, and help enhance the market’s role as a vibrant community gathering space.

McGill said there are some challenges they hope to address, particularly because the market is landlocked on all sides.

He said he wants to see them continue to grow for future generations, including his son.

“Find ways to grow, find ways to engage the community more, and create that next generation that cares about the market,” McGill said. “My sons 13 years old, so I want him to grow up and have children and that’s their destination on the weekends, or the evenings.”

He said his one hope for the market is to see the surrounding area lifted up, just as downtown Charleston has been.

“I think that’s a very long-term ambitious goal but with the ballpark and Light the Night and all that brings, and kind of the natural flow of the market if the area around the market was also enhanced, I think that would benefit the market a lot,” McGill said.

His first day is Monday, and he said there’s already so much to do at the market and in downtown Charleston during the holiday season, especially at Christmas.

He said this helps create a positive image for the city.

“I think that speaks well of Charleston, that there’s always something going on and the synergy the market has with downtown and there’s trolleys going around taking you from place to place and there’s vendors and there’s music, and there’s something to do every night,” McGill said.

There are two notable events happening at the market. The first is the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second is the Merry Market Mingle on December 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Around Charleston, there are events such as Light the Night, Holly Jolly Brawley, the Christmas parade, and more.

McGill said Capitol Market has an established brand and a nostalgic feel, which makes it easy for him to step in and run it.

“It has everything and it’s everything I want Charleston to be and so to be kind of a caretaker of it, it’s a really big deal to me,” he said.

President of the Capitol Market Board of Directors Steven Keith said McGill’s experience made him stand out among applicants.

“We had 120 applicants for this position and Chuck emerged as the search committee’s unanimous choice, standing head and shoulder about the rest,” Keith said in a news release. “He brings a wealth of experience in community engagement and organization management, and we feel confident his vision and leadership will help Capitol Market grow its impact and continue to be a place where local food, entrepreneurship and community come together.”

Photo: Capitol Market’s Facebook