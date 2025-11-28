CHARLESTON, W.Va. –West Virginia residents will have the opportunity this Saturday to support small businesses.

Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 29, encourages residents to shop at local, independently owned stores and dine at local restaurants.

Charleston Urban Works Executive Director Ric Cavender said that in the Capital City, small businesses benefit from the thousands of people who come into town for events such as Light the Night, Holly Jolly Brawley, and other.

“Thousands upon thousands of people come into the urban core of Charleston to enjoy these events but there are a ton of really great products and services the entire weekend, the entire week, all the time but for these folks that may not that ever get to come to Charleston, they don’t come often this is a perfect time to shine that spotlight on them,” Cavender said recently on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

Cavender said small businesses are the reason they launched the Passport debit card program, which aims to highlight local shops and remind people that every time they use the card, they’re investing back into the local economy. He added that signing up is easy, individuals simply need to become a member of Element Federal Credit Union, and card users receive 2% cash back on purchases.

One small business hosting an event is J.Q. Dickenson Salt Works, located at 4797 Midland Drive. Shoppers can enjoy coffee or cocktails while they browse. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cavender said this day is extremely important for small businesses.

“Because it’s a perfect time for a lot of the businesses to participate, they run a lot of specials, they do a lot of really great stuff to get people in their stores, restaurants, and pubs,” he said. “I think we should do all we can to support them.”

Tony Paranzino, the owner of Tony the Tailor a men’s clothing store in Charleston will also be participating in Small Business Saturday.

Paranzino was on 580 Live Wednesday and said they were the first business to participate in the event during its inaugural season in 2010.

Paranzino said it has grown since its first year.

“It has slowly picked up and become a big thing like Black Friday,” he said.

He explained some of the great promotions his shop will have.

“We’re doing a buy one, get one free on sweaters that day, in store only, we have outwear at half-price, we have a great selection of shoes, we’ve a special selection of Johnson and Murphy’s that are $79.99, for a dress shoe if you need a nice banner dress shoe and some other great deals going on. You can check our website at bestmastertailor,” Paranzino said.

He also said that they will have quarter zips too, which are sweaters with a zipper that goes down from the neck to the chest, because they have become a popular thing.

Another city embracing the event is Hurricane. Several activities are planned, including a Yuletide Vendor event at Valley Park, where more than 50 vendors will be set up for residents to browse. That event will begin at 10 a.m.

The other event will be held at Area 34, located at 971 WV State Route 34. They are hosting their Small Business Artisan event, featuring jewelers, stained-glass artisans, soap makers, woodworkers, candle makers, photographers, and more. That event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said that when someone takes the time to invest in small businesses, it helps them in the long run.

“If everyone can make an effort and spend at a locally owned business, just force yourself to go there instead of a big store, one small purchase will launch these businesses way over the finish line for the year,” Edwards said.

Edwards said it’s only right to support these businesses because of the donations they make.

He said he knows that any of the small, local businesses would jump at the chance to donate to causes or events happening within the city.

“I could walk in today and say hey I need a donation for whatever, the little league, the scouts, the cheerleaders, whatever, and I would walk out with either cash or a check, that’s small businesses USA,” Edwards said