CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Holly Jolly Brawley, the two-day holiday festival, returns to the capital city for its fifth year this Friday and Saturday.

The festival, which began in 2020, features live music, a holiday shopping village, and fun activities for families.

Festivities will get underway at 12 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. on both days. A kids’ zone on Capitol Street and the shopping village on Summers Street will be open for the entire festival.

They will have The Unit performing on Friday and Three’s Company Blues performing on Saturday at City Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

One of the highlights of the event is the tree-decorating contest, with all of the decorated trees lined up along City Center at Slack Plaza.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said this part of the event has grown significantly since it began five years ago.

“It’s almost impossible to pick the best tree this year, everybody has upped their game,” Goodwin said on 580 Live with Dave Allen Wednesday. “You’re talking about over 164 trees now. Remember when we started, we had a dozen.”

The award will be given out after the city lights the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Friday. A light show is scheduled to follow immediately afterward.

On Saturday, the WVU Medicine Drone Show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Goodwin said Holly Jolly Brawley is an incredible experience.

“It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen, it is a true destination place in the heart of the capitol city,” she said.

Goodwin said people from out of state come to see not only Holly Jolly Brawley but also the other Christmas events the city hosts.

Goodwin said it’s events like this, along with others around the city, that help bring money into the local economy.

“It has been extremely successful Holly Jolly Brawley, we can talk about Light the Night that’s absolutely amazing, you can hardly describe it unless you go, and then of course the Christmas Parade,” she said. “It sounds like the fluff stuff but it’s not, they’re money makers for the City of Charleston.”

Salango Law Light the Night is a 2.5-million-light display at GoMart Ballpark. It is open until January 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Charleston’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for December 11 at 7 p.m., with this year’s theme being Tinsel Town.

During this and other Christmas events, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will operate one of their buses as the Holly Jolly Brawley Trolley. The trolley service begins on Friday and will run every Friday through Sunday until December 28, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will operate on a continuous loop, making stops at City Center at Slack Plaza, Lee Street Triangle, GoMart Ballpark.

Photo: crews putting up city Christmas tree for Holly Jolly Brawley from City of Charleston Facebook