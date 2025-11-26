DRENNEN, W.Va. — A preliminary report from the federal Mine Safety Health and Administration says Nicholas County coal miner Steve Lipscomb died a few minutes after the Rolling Thunder Mine was inundated with water on Nov. 8.

The one-page report puts the time of inundation at 12:30 p.m. and the time of Lipscomb’s death at 12:40 p.m. Lipscomb’s body was recovered five days later.

“A section foreman died after the mine was inundated with water,” the MSHA overview said. “The foreman was found on the 13th of November after the water had receded.”

The preliminary report also said there were 24 miners in the Rolling Thunder Mine, near Drennen, at the time of the accident. They were working in a section of the mine that was 5 feet 8 inches high.

MORE Read preliminary report here

Lipscomb, 42, of Elkview, was the section foreman. Mine owner Alpha Metallurgical Resources and others have said Lipscomb made sure his fellow miners got out fo the mine before he did. His actions have been called heroic.

According to the preliminary report, Lipscomb had been a coal miner for 19 years and 1 day at the time of his death. He was a longtime employee of Alpha but had only worked at Rolling Thunder for a little more than three months.

A final report into the fatal accident from MSHA won’t likely be finished for several months. The state Mine Office of Mine Safety, Health & Training is also investigating.