CHARLESTON, W.Va. – For the 14th year, the city of Charleston will be running for a reason on Thanksgiving with the annual Drumstick Dash set to hit the streets again.

The yearly 5K race benefits the Union Mission and supports its goals of providing food to those who need it around the Kanawha Valley. After seeing the number of people affected by the recent government shutdown, the mission is focused even more on taking care of those in need.

“It was like trying to keep up with a whirlwind, so I’m glad to see things getting back to normal somewhat, but we are going to do everything we can to help the people in West Virginia eat,” Union Mission CEO Jason Quintrell said.

The Drumstick Dash begins at 9 am on Thursday at Haddad Riverfront Park, and participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to Union Mission. As the race continues to grow over the years, it’s turned into an annual tradition for many people.

“It’s kind of like a little reunion too because people come in from out of state, and they see their friends they haven’t seen since last year or they haven’t seen in a while. We always see people hugging each other like, ‘I haven’t seen you in forever!’ since they’re coming from out of state,” Tom Minturn, owner of event sponsor Chick-Fil-A, said.

Each year the race draws all kinds of people to participate, from those out to get some exercise before a big dinner to groups clad in turkey costumes and even some serious runners. Quintrell said there can be some impressive competition.

“There’s this group that shows up every year, and there’s a select few, and they’re always out front, and they start them out front because they’re very serious about their time. I don’t know their names, but there are a couple of guys. I’m telling you, I don’t think I finish hearing the gun go off, and they’re on their way back,” he said.

Signups are open now through the Union Mission website, and organizers will accept walk-up registrations starting at 7 am on the day of the race.

“The race starts at 9. We’ll be there well before then, setting up. We’ve got a lot of things to do that morning,” Quintrell said.

The registration fee for the 2025 Drumstick Dash is $35.