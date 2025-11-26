Photo courtesy WCHS-TV

MARMET, W.Va. — A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase from Charleston, through parts of South Charleston and onto Interstate 64 Wednesday morning.

The driver was finally stopped near the Marmet exit on the West Virginia Turnpike at around 11:15 a.m. where he was taken into custody.

An eyewitness on the Montrose Drive Bridge in South Charleston said the driver drover his car over the concrete median on the bridge–headed several feet in the wrong direction and then got on Interstate 64 heading east.

The pursuit began at Florida Street in Charleston near Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School at 10:55 a.m.

State police have the driver in custody.