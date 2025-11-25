HURRICANE, W.Va. –A Hurricane man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a pair of city workers Monday.

Ashton James McCallister, 26, is charged with two counts of battery, obstruction, and fleeing on foot. McCallister allegedly attacked two city workers, where he punched both in the face.

He allegedly punched one the face and when the second worker came over, McCallister punched that worker too.

There is no clear motive behind the attacks. McCallister is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Western Regional Jail.