CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A solar power project in Kanawha County was permitted by the state Public Service Commission on Monday.

The PSC issued a certificate to allow for Mammoth Solar, LLC to begin the project. According to a release from the PSC, the 90-megawatt solar generating facility is expected to consist of approximately 193,000 individual solar photovoltaic modules. These modules would interconnect with an existing Appalachian Power Kanawha River to Carbondale transmission line, which crosses the site. The facility will be located on 1,148 acres of reclaimed surface mine and would occupy approximately 446 acres.

On June 30, Mammoth filed an application to ask for a waiver of a hearing on the project, which was granted by the PSC. Testimony filed with the PSC, stated the project would support 159 new jobs during construction in the county and the estimated capital cost of the project is $189.5 million.

“The commission concludes that the project is not contrary to the public interest due to its positive economic impact to Kanawha County and the state,” the Commission ruled.

More information about the case can be found on the PSC’s website here.