KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Courthouse will close early on Wednesday allowing families to prepare for Thanksgiving and spend time with family and friends.

The Kanawha County Commission declared Wednesday a half-day for county employees allowing them to close at 12 p.m. This announcement follows Governor Patrick Morrisey’s decision to give state employees a half-day.

The courthouse, along with circuit courts, magistrate courts and the circuit clerk’s office will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday and will reopen on December 1, 2026.

The commission assured residence that essential public safety services, including Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Metro911 will continue to operate throughout the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.