CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is asking city council members to confirm Joseph Baldwin as the new city attorney.

Baldwin, the Capital High School graduate, served the city as the assistant city attorney from 2019 until 2022. Baldwin has also served as a judicial law clerk for state Supreme Court Justice Dan Greear.

Baldwin, in a statement, expressed his gratitude to the city.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of City Attorney for the City of Charleston and continue serving the community where I grew up. I look forward to supporting the administration, City Council, and our departments as we work together to serve the people of our Capital City,” he said.

City council will vote to confirm Baldwin on January 5, 2026.