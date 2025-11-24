CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. – A tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital after his truck crashed into a building in Cabell County on Monday morning.

First responders freed the driver from the vehicle after he reportedly became trapped and part of the building collapsed.

The truck collided with SMC Electrical Products near the intersection of Route 2 and Big Ben Bowen Highway near Lesage.

According to officials, no one was believed to be in the building when the crash occurred, and no information was available on injuries suffered by the driver.