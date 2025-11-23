KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Kanawha County Schools has released the potential calendars for the 2026–2027 school year, and parents still have the opportunity to vote on their preferred option.

The Kanawha County Board of Education reviewed the four calendar options that were created during their meeting last week.

Natalie Vaughn, Director of Professional Development and Instructional Services, said she met with county Superintendent Paula Potter to discuss what they could do.

“We come up with four versions based on the calendar guidance that we get from the state department,” Vaughn told board members.

She said that, at the time of the meeting, they had received 1,450 comments on the calendars. She also stated that the version two calendar had the most votes at 581, followed by version one with 306 votes, version three with 409 votes, and version four with 187 votes.

County Superintendent Paula Potter said they tried to incorporate what the community wanted; however, it has been challenging because they must still follow state guidelines.

“Very strict on what we can do. We don’t have much leeway, as you can see there isn’t much difference between the calendars, but we tried to reflect what people wanted and stay within the state guidelines,” Potter said.

She said most parents would prefer for students to return to school after Labor Day and finish at the end of May.

Potter said all of the calendar options will work; it just depends on how the board votes.

“The four calendars do meet all of the state requirements, so whatever the board decides to vote on, we’ll do at the next meeting,” she said.

The board will make a final vote at their December 1 meeting.

You can find the four proposed calendars here.