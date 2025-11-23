CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Scott Dempsey said the department’s aggressive recruitment efforts are continuing but it’s a continuing struggle.

“What we’re doing is working pretty well but it’s just hard to recruit younger folks in this profession any more, it really is,” Dempsey told members of city council’s Public Safety Committee recently. “I really don’t know why. It’s still a great profession.”

The CPD is budgeted for 173 officers. It currently has 152, Dempsey said.

“Our foster has gone down a little bit because we’ve had some retirements and we’ve had some folks resign, either gone to other departments or for personal reasons, we’re at 152 right now, that’s pretty low but we’re hoping to hire about five more here in the month.”

Dempsey said the current dip in officers happened quickly.

“Literally, we blinked our eyes and we’re down to 152, we were just at 163 not long ago—so maybe in six or seven months we’ll be back at 168–you just never know,” Dempsey said.

Dempsey told the committee the numbers are still at a manageable level. He said they have plans in place if the numbers continue to shrink. He said the Patrol Division would continue to have the bulk of officers.

“We have to have guys in the Patrol Division to answer the 911 calls, to run the crashes, to run virtually everything that comes through 911, if we see that division to start to suffer from staffing then we have plans to give them a shot in the arm,” Dempsey said.