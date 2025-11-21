BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. –The mother of a Boone County teenager who was found dead in a “skeletal state” pleaded guilty Friday in connection with her death.

Julie Miller, 51, of Morrisvale, pled guilty to death of a child by a parent by child abuse during a hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge. She was originally charged with murder by a parent, guardian, or custodian by refusal or failure to provide necessities and child neglect resulting in death.

Miller was supposed to go on trial beginning on December 2, in connection to the death of her daughter Kyneddi Miller, 14. Kyneddi was found in April 2024 in an “emaciated to a skeletal state” on the bathroom of a home in Morrisvale.

According to court documents, Miller, along with her parents, Jerry and Donna Stone, allegedly failed to supply the teen with “necessary food and medical care during the months immediately preceding the death.”

Donna will go on trial in February, while Jerry was found not competent to stand trial and is currently in a mental hospital.

Miller faces 15 years to life in prison. She will be sentenced on February 25 at 10 a.m.

