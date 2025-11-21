Story by Chris Lawrence

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a set of human remains.

The remains were found July 7th in a ditch along U.S. Route 60 near Gauley Bridge.

Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen said an autopsy back in the summer led to an identity on the body as Robert Waller, 47, of Wayne County. Information from Waller’s family members led to a suspect who lived in Nicholas County. A search of the home there revealed additional evidence.

Calvin Lee Foster, 42, was the last person known to be with Waller. McMullen said the search warrant of Foster’s home revealed a number of burned items which belonged to Waller. Investigators also discovered video evidence Waller was in an impaired state shortly before leaving with Foster. Deputies said they also secured video evidence of a vehicle matching Foster’s near Gauley Bridge shortly before the discovery of the body.

Foster is charged with concealment of a deceased human body, drug delivery resulting in death and failure to render aid.