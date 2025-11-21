CHARLESTON, W.Va. — V100 began its 24/7 Christmas music Friday.

Program Director Logan Scott said he’s been preparing for the last few months.

“I start in September looking at music and imaging to be ready for Nov. 21st this year,” Scott said.

The all-Christmas programming turns out to be a month and four days long. It will end at the end of Christmas Day. Scott said it makes sense to begin it before Thanksgiving.

“This is the weekend that people start shopping, they’re going to store, maybe they are directing for family to come in,” he said. “This is kind of the unofficial when everybody starts to get ready.”

The program features a mix of contemporary, classic and traditional Christmas songs from artists like Nat “King” Cole, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Michael Buble, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Brenda Lee, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Listeners can hear their Christmas favorites 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the air at 99.9 FM, online at http://v100.fm and also on the free WVRC Media smartphone app.

V100 is owned and operated by WVRC Media.