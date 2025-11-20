CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Legal proceedings are taking another step forward for more than 80 women suing the West Virginia State Police, with several cases scheduled to go to trial in 2026.

More than 15 attorneys appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Thursday for a scheduling and status hearing in the wide-ranging case that covers more than two years. The lawsuits primarily stem from the discovery of a hidden camera inside the women’s locker room area at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.

The parties attempted mediation over the last several months, and attorneys stated in court that a “mediator’s proposal” was made on Wednesday that is currently under consideration by both the defense and plaintiffs.

Judge Ballard moved forward with scheduling trials on Thursday, setting the first for May 18, 2026, and penciling in additional trials between June and September of next year. A significant number of cases involving Jane Does did not have trials scheduled to permit discussion of certifying those cases for class action.

As a result, any additional suits filed after those cannot be scheduled for trial as a result.

A ruling by Judge Ballard in September determined that the policy limits for the state Board of Risk and Insurance Management could reach up to $1 million for each plaintiff.