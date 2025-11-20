CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston residents got their first look at the 2025 third annual Salango Law Light the Night show on Thursday, a day before it officially opens on Friday.

The lights festival, set up inside GoMart Ballpark, features a 2.5 million-light display, carnival rides and games, and an 80-by-80-foot ice skating rink, which is larger than last year’s. It also includes a shopping area and a candy store.

Salango Law founder and Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said that even though this is the third year and he has visited the park more than a dozen times to see the lights, it is still an incredible experience.

“Every time I come here it makes me so happy. I get to watch people and come in and see it for the first time and they’re just blown away,” Salango said. “I love watching the kids’ faces when they walk through the door and see all of these lights.”

To ensure the display is ready on time, Salango said they begin putting up the lights even before the Charleston Dirty Birds season ends.

He said Dirty Birds CEO Andy Shea and his team work hard to have the lights installed and ready before the festival opens.

“I’m so proud of Andy Shea and his team because they really make this incredible event possible with their hard work, they were here until 1:30 in the morning last night (Thursday) making sure everything was perfect and I just can’t say enough about them and how hard there working to make sure that everyone has a wonderful time,” Salango said.

Last year, the festival attracted 123,000 people from 42 states, 461 West Virginia zip codes, and even visitors from Japan and Puerto Rico.

Salango said that on a weekday night, the festival easily draws around 10,000 people, while on Saturdays and Sundays, attendance can reach 15,000 to 20,000.

He said they will ensure that, as long as the festival runs, it remains lively throughout the entire season.

“It will never be stale,” Salango said. “We want to make sure that when people come, even if they’ve been here many many times before that they want to come back because they see something different and something new.”

He highlighted that there is something for everyone, including theme nights such as Lights and Leashes, where visitors can bring their dogs, a sensory-friendly night, food drives, Teacher and Service Personnel Appreciation Night, opportunities to take pictures with Santa, and more.

The festival officially opens Friday night, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. After that, the schedule is Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the website here.