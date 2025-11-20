Story by Chris Lawrence

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A student at Sissonville High School is dead after a car wreck in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Deputies identified the victim as Wylie Wilkinson, age 17.

Wilkinson was driving on Rocky Fork Road between Sissonville and Cross Lanes when he wrecked Wednesday around 4 p.m.

According to the deputies, Wilkinson drifted left of the center line on the road, then over-corrected when he realized the mistake. His vehicle went out of control into a ravine, overturned, and struck a tree. Deputies said the teen was dead at the scene.

A passing motorist notified 9-1-1 as well as an Apple crash notification.

Grief counselors were on hand at Sissonville High School today to speak to classmates if they needed to talk about the loss.