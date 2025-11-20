CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City firefighters agreed to a friendly competition to help those in need.

Charleston Fire Chief Craig Matthews said they challenged each crew to see if they can bring in more turkeys than the other for the WVRC Media Third Annual Turkey Drop held Thursday at radio station headquarters in downtown Charleston.

They brought in 18 turkeys.

“In cahoots with the Charleston firefighters, Professional Firefighters Association Local 317, we just thought we would like to give something back to the community, especially this time of year and the hardships that people have been facing this year,” Matthews said.

Members of the winning crew will be put their names in a hat and the name drawn will get to choose a holiday off in 2026 ahead of the regular holiday pick schedule.

Matthews said the firefighters want to help community members.

“Everyone who becomes a firefighter does it because they are civic-oriented. This is just another way to say thanks to the people who support us,” he said.

The Turkey Drop continues at 1111 Virginia Street East in Charleston until 7 p.m. Thursday.