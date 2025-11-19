KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash that left a 17-year-old dead in Kanawha County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the accident was reported at 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of Rocky Fork Road in the Sissonville area.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling from Sissonville toward Cross Lanes, when it drifted into the left lane before sharply correcting back into its lane of travel. After that the vehicle exited the roadway, landed on its side in a ravine and struck a tree.

More information will be released once notifications are completed.