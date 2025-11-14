CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey ordered flags at all state-owned facilities to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the life of Steve Lipscomb.

Lipscomb, 47, of Elkview, was found dead on Thursday morning inside the Rolling Thunder Mine in Nicholas County. Crews had been searching for him for around four full days after the mine flooded last Saturday.

Morrisey, in a statement, said this is a significant loss.

“All of West Virginia mourns the loss of this courageous man. Steve was a veteran of the Marine Corps, a Purple Heart recipient, a husband, and a father of two. He spent his final moments ensuring his men could escape to safety,” Morrisey wrote.

Morrisey’s order also recognizes the other four coal miners who have lost their lives on the job this year. Those are Mark Hatfield, Billy Stalker, Eric Batram, Joey Mitchell, and Lipscomb.