PINCH, W.Va. – A man who led Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on an early morning pursuit faces a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference.

James Howard Stump II was arrested Thursday after officers used spike strips to flatten his tires following a chase in which he reached speeds of 115 mph. The chase began around 4:30 am during a traffic stop in Clendenin when Stump took off as the deputy approached the vehicle.

Stump fled on Elk River Road and continued on for several miles until the vehicle became stuck on a dirt road in Pinch. He was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

Investigation uncovered that Stump’s driver’s license was revoked for multiple infractions and the vehicle’s registration was improper. His bond was set for $5,000 cash.