SWISS, W.Va. — A mine foreman missing since Saturday has been located inside the Rolling Thunder Mine near Swiss in Nicholas County.

Steve Lipscomb, 42, of Elkview, was discovered by a two-man search team inside the mine around 7:37 a.m. Thursday, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey told those in attendance the 2025 Governor’s Energy Summit in Charleston that crews were able to enter the mine around 6 a.m. after water levels had been sufficiently receded to allow for a safe reentry by those rescue teams to being their search underground.

“This morning’s news is absolutely heartbreaking. Denise and I are devastated to learn of the loss of Mr. Lipscomb, and we are praying for his family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time,” Morrisey said.

“Over the past several days, crews have worked around the clock with courage, skill, and determination, doing everything humanly possible to bring their colleague home. Their commitment and teamwork reflect the very best of West Virginia. Our state knows this kind of pain all too well. Mining is more than an industry here — it’s a brotherhood, a way of life, and a source of pride. When tragedy strikes, we grieve together, we stand together, and we support one another as one West Virginia family.”

Mine owner, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, said Lipscomb and his crew encountered “a sudden and substantial inflow of water” last Saturday afternoon. Lipscomb was last seen “attempting to ensure his crew made it out safely. All other miners in the area were able to safely evacuate the mine,” the company said.

“Our hearts are broken,” Andy Eidson, Alpha’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Steve joined our company in 2006 and was a dedicated employee, respected leader and friend to many. His actions to ensure the safety of his crew members were heroic. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife, two children and all who knew and cared for him.”

Crews had been working around the clock to locate Lipscomb who was unaccounted for. Seventeen other miners on the production crew were able to escape as the entries filled with water. The flood followed a broken seal into an old mine works.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the mine rescue teams, agency officials, and all who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions throughout the multi-day rescue and recovery effort,” Eidson said. “We are deeply saddened by the outcome, but thankful for the courage, professionalism and perseverance of these responders.”

An investigation into how the flood occurred will now be undertaken by the state office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Alpha said it would work closely with investigators.