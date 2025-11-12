CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some of the most integral members of the Charleston community were recognized Wednesday evening at the ninth annual Urbanite Awards.

The award ceremony, which is put on by Charleston Urban Works, looks to award volunteers, businesses, and organizations for their efforts in making Charleston a great city.

“The maker, the entrepreneur, the developer, the artist, the volunteer, the bartender, the manager. These are the folks who make Charleston move. They’re the ones dreaming, building, and showing up every day to make our city just a little better,” Urban Works executive director Ric Cavender said as he opened up the ceremony.

Awards were given out Wednesday that fell under eight different categories, but the most special award given was the Urbanite of the Year, which honored someone who embodied all the characteristics that garnered recognition.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin described the Urbanite of the Year as “someone whose leadership, service, and spirit recognize the very best of Charleston.”

Goodwin presented the award to Adam Krason, principal and owner of ZMM Architects.

“He has guided teams. He has shaped our skylines and our schools. He has strengthened the cultural fabric of our community and given generously, not just of resources, but his time, his mentorship and his vision,” Goodwin said before presenting the award.

Krason has been with ZMM Architects since 2003. Under his guidance, ZMM has been recognized with 27 design awards from the American Institute of Architects West Virginia over the last two decades.

ZMM has provided the designs for projects such as the new Clendenin Elementary School, Cedar Grove Elementary School, and many more.

Goodwin noted that Krason and ZMM have been beyond generous and continuously give back.

“In 2024, ZMM contributed over $300,000 in donations to non-profits,” she said.

Krason says he loved sharing the special night with so many others that make Charleston what it is.

“I think what’s most amazing to me as we sat here tonight is just about everybody who stood up, somebody who got an award, and everybody I see here, I can say, ‘We worked on something together to make this community better,” Krason said.