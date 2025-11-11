CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capital City’s best and brightest leaders will be taking home hardware Wednesday night.

Charleston Urban Works is hosting its ninth annual Urbanite Awards, which recognizes and honors the people who make Charleston a better place.

“It’s solely focused on the business owners, the employees, the property owners, civic leaders, artists and volunteers,” said Ric Cavender, executive director of Charleston Urban Works. “We want to shine a spotlight on the folks that have really helped move our mission along as an organization and breathe new life into these urban districts here in Charleston.”

Cavender says these people are the heartbeat of the city.

“In my experience in this role in its different capacities over the past 18 years, those folks aren’t doing it to be seen or to say they were there. They’re doing it out of the goodness of their heart. They’re doing it because they know the importance of service,” Cavender said.

“So many of those folks just do it out of the goodness of their heart. They get up on a Saturday morning at seven o’clock and go help unload trucks and set up registration tents. The list goes on. Working with all those folks is not only inspiring, but it’s taught me a lot in my career

Eight different awards will be presented during the ceremony. The list is as follows:

Rookie of the year — Presented to a business that has been around for a year or less

Gamechanger Award — Presented to a business/property owner making lasting impacts

Urbaneer — Presented to a business/operation in business for 10+ years

Employee of the Year — Presented to a front-line staff worker (waiter, waitress, front of the house staff)

Urban Artist award — Presented to photographers, artists, entertainers or musicians

Urban Service Award — Presented to the volunteer of the year

Urban Leadership Award — Presented to a top civic leader

Urbanite of the Year — The most prestigious award presented to a business/organization/volunteer that embodies all qualities Charleston Urban Works is looking to recognize (Award presented by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin)

The Urbanite Awards will begin at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Club of Charleston.

Cavender said that this is expected to be the largest award ceremony to date. Tickets are sold out.