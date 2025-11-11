NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro used two different ceremonies Monday evening and Tuesday morning to honor its veterans.

On Monday evening around sunset, flags were lowered at the Veteran’s Memorial and Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Ryan Kennedy addressed those in attendance. Kennedy is a disabled U.S. Army veteran.

At sunrise Tuesday morning, flags were raised to begin Veteran’s Day and then lowered to half-staff.

Also part of Nitro’s Veteran’s Day ceremories was the presentation of $40,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project. The donation, which comes from the estate of the late Natalie S. Hulshizer of Nitro, was presented Monday evening.

Philip Crabbe, who served eight years as a Marine, was in attendance for Monday evening’s ceremony. He says donations like this make a difference.

“It’s very important for communities to step up because if they don’t, who’s going to do it?” Crabbe asked.

“If you can think about 22 veterans a day committing suicide, that money that you donate could be saving one of those lives. It’s super important,” he continued.

Crabbe says he fell into drugs and alcohol after three tours in Iraq, and if it weren’t for the Wounded Warrior Project, he may not be alive.

“The Wounded Warrior Project has a very solid place in my heart because they saved my life,” Crabbe said. “They took me and put me through programs and services that they offer, one after the other, and they didn’t let up. They just kept going and I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for them.”