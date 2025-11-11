CHARLESTON, W.VA – For its 84th year, Charleston’s annual Veterans Day parade stepped off on Tuesday morning, recognizing those who have served the country in the military over the decades.

The parade is put on each year by the John Brawley American Legion Post 20 and this year included marching bands from several local high schools, the George Washington High School JROTC, local officials, and numerous local veterans. Post Commander Tommy Wingo said that the parade has a clear goal each year.

“Today means honoring our veterans, the ones that are here with us, the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice that are no longer here with us, to honor every veteran that served the United States of America,” he said.

People lined the sidewalks in downtown Charleston as the parade made its way through the city, waving flags and voicing their support for those who served. Alfred Hill, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, said seeing that support raises many emotions.

“It’s a heart thing for me. It really touches me deeply to see our community come out in parades and support,” he said.

Following the parade, a ceremony recognizing Veterans Day was held at Haddad Riverfront Park with speakers including retired Major General Bill Crane and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. Wingo said it’s touching to see the community stand up for its veterans.

“That means that the city of Charleston is 100% for our veterans. It’s a very cold day, and they’ve sacrificed themselves to come out and watch this wonderful event,” he said.

Hundreds of young people from across the Kanawha Valley took part in the parade as members of the JROTC or marching bands. Hill sees a lot of promising things in the next generation.

“It’s just a wonderful group of people. We saw the bands. We saw the ROTC. It was just great, and I love it,” he said.

One of the guests of honor during the ceremony was Jack Van Dyke, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, who rode in the parade and joined the speakers on stage.