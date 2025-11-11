SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors has approved a tuition incentive that it hopes will increase enrollment.

“For anybody who has a parent on grandparent who has lived in West Virginia for at least a year we will give them in-state tuition at BridgeValley,” Sacks said during an appearance Tuesday on 580Live with Dave Allen.

Sacks said there can be a lot of difference scenarios.

“Maybe your grandparents live here but your family moved over to Kentucky or decided to go to Ohio but the grandkids really love West Virginia and want to come back or your parents may have split and now live in two different states,” Sacks said.

Statistics show that students who graduate from BridgeValley stay and work in the area, Sacks said.

“We want people to move back to West Virginia and we want them to come to BridgeValley,” she said. “We felt like it was a really great incentive for people to come back to West Virginia and we can make it a little more affordable.”