KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple accidents have been reported across the Charleston-Huntington metro area since snow picked up late Monday afternoon.

An accident with injuries shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 77 late in the afternoon. The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department said that the accident was near the Edens Fork Road exit.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, a two-vehicle accident caused injuries on I-64 West just before the MacCorkle Avenue. Another two-vehicle accident slowed traffic near the Oakwood Road exit on I-64 East.

Accidents were also reported on I-79 in Clendenin and I-64 near the Milton exit in Cabell County.