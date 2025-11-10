HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police said a Huntington man is in custody after being charged with causing a teenager’s drug death.

Investigators allege Tony Lee Jr. of Huntington sold meth to a 15 year-old boy–who used it and then suffered a heart attack on July 19 that claimed his life.

“The WV State Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy and determined the cause of death to be methamphetamine intoxication,” Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said. “The investigation revealed evidence that the juvenile’s mother’s live-in boyfriend had sold illegal narcotics to the juvenile just prior to his death.”

Lee is charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death. He’s being held in the Western Regional Jail on $106,000 cash-only bond.

Police found Lee Sunday afternoon on the west end of Huntington. They said he gave them a false name at first but was arrested a short time later.