CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A large storage warehouse on Charleston’s West Side is set to to be demolished Monday after an early morning fire ripped through the structure.

Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges said the building, located at the corner of Virginia Street West and 7th Avenue, was unstable and unsafe after the fire.

Hodges said the building has been used for storage and was supposed to be unoccupied but two people were rescued from a third story window minutes after crews arrived on scene at about 4 a.m. Monday.

“They (firefighters) quickly went to work and made successful rescues of those people using ground ladders and then they went to work combatting the fire,” Hodges said.

The two people rescued are being treated for smoke inhalation. The building is right across the street from Fire Station 2. Hodges said they helped save the lives of those inside.

“Time was of the essence, the folks who were rescued are very fortunate,” he said.

The flames spread quickly and the fire was too intense for ground entry, Hodges said.

“Due to what appeared to be the instability (of the building), we went to a defensive attack where we use our ladder trucks and ground monitors,” Hodges said.

No word on what started the fire but Hodge said he may have been set by someone trying to stay warm.

“It definitely is a possibility. It’s one of our first big cold snaps of the year. We encourage people to use the resources that are available provided by the city and its partners,” Hodges said.

