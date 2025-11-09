KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Trick-or-Treat in Kanawha County will now be held on the same day every year.

The commission voted last week to hold it on Halloween each year.

Commission President Ben Salango said this change gives residents the opportunity to know exactly when it will take place without having to wait for an announcement.

“Whether that’s a Thursday, Wednesday, Sunday, Saturday, Friday and I think there’s some merit to that, only for having some predictability,” Salango said during their meeting.

This decision comes after the commission moved Trick-or-Treat from October 30 to Halloween night this year due to rainy conditions and the potential risk to trick-or-treaters.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said this gives people the chance to plan.

“The problem with this in the modern age is it’s difficult to set a time that gives ample amount opportunity for everyone to know as we communicate which days is going to be trick-or-treat and so for people to set up and take off work,” he said.

Salango said this makes sense.

“It’s not going to be convenient every year, but I honestly I don’t remember growing up and them changing it around, so why don’t we just do October 31,” he said.