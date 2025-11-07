KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputy’s was involved in a two-vehicle crash in St. Albans Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at the intersection of Kanawha Terrace and Walnut Street.

A preliminary investigation, along with witness statements and video evidence, has indicated the other vehicle ran a red light in front of the deputy’s cruiser while the cruiser was traveling eastbound on Kanawha Terrace and the other vehicle was traveling south on Walnut Street.

The deputy was not injured; however the driver of the other vehicle was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Photo: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department