PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A former school bus driver in Putnam County was sentenced Thursday in connection with a crash with 28 students on board.

Amy Allen was sentenced to three years of probation on a six-month suspended sentence. In September, Allen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

With her plea deal, prosecutors dismissed 28 counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and 23 counts of driving under the influence

Allen struck a tree in April 2024 on Roosevelt Lane in Eleanor. Multiple students suffered minor injuries. One student suffered internal injuries and had to undergo surgery.

In the moments after the accident, officials believed Allen suffered a medical emergency and she was taken to the hospital. Officials obtained a blood sample of Allen through a search warrant.

Prosecutors say that a review of Allen’s medical charts and toxicology showed that the crash was a result of an “acute medical event.” They say the medical event resulted in Allen’s loss of consciousness.