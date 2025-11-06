GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman is charged in a deadly hit-and-run that took place earlier this week in Mason County.

State police have charged Marissa Russell, 30, of Milton with hit-and-run causing death.

Troopers allege Russell was driving on Wood School Road in Gallipolis Ferry Tuesday evening at around 5:30 when her car struck Virgil Patterson. Troopers said she didn’t stop.

Patterson, 57, of Gallipolis Ferry, died at the scene.

Russell was arraigned Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.