CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The State Election Commission left its meeting on Wednesday in a forgiving mood, recommending reductions or waivers of penalties against nine political committees for delinquent campaign finance reports.

The commission heard testimony during the meeting from representatives for most of those groups before entering executive session to deliberate. In total, nine of the ten committees that filed requests for relief had their penalties decreased or eliminated, with the tenth being deferred to a later meeting to allow for further fact-finding.

Several groups received recommendations to waive their penalties, provided they corrected their reporting, avoided further penalties, or both. Those decisions apply to the Tyler County Education Association, Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee, Clay County Democratic Executive Committee, and Advocates for Better Education.

The Harrison and Clay County Democratic Executive Committees will receive additional training for their treasurers.

Full waivers were recommended for Connell for House of Delegates 45 and the Roane County Democratic Executive Committee. Gary Connell, a former candidate for the House of Delegates from Upshur County, acknowledged missing reporting deadlines and said he learned a lot while running for office.

“The only reason that I left this account open was because I have had plans for running for House of Delegates again. What an education I got,” he said.

Three organizations had their penalties recommended to be reduced, including the Fayette County Republican Executive Committee and Teamsters Local 697, which would both pay $900, as well as the Kanawha County Secondary Principals, which would face a $390 charge.

Representing Teamster Local 697, Paul Selby explained that most of the violations came under his predecessor.

“Per this list of delinquent reports of 2020 to 2025, only two reports were delinquent during my tenure as treasurer,” he said.

Brittany Harris spoke on behalf of Kanawha County Secondary Principals, saying that she was thrust into the position and lacked training before starting.

“They don’t really give you any training. They don’t let you know how all of this works. It’s kind of like, ‘Ooh, we have a person who will take over, and it’s kind of just dumped on you,'” she said.

Final decisions on the recommendations will be made by Secretary of State Kris Warner.

The commission also approved an emergency HAVA grant request from Preston County and deferred discussion of election investigation matters to its next meeting.