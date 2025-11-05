CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A bridge in Charleston has been reopened Wednesday after being closed since August.

The state Division of Highways closed the Rutledge Road Bridge on August 8 after a routine inspection discovered problems with support beams under the bridge.

DOH District 1 crews expedited the project to replace the bridge. During August and September crews demolished the old bridge, drilled for new bridge piliings and built new bridge abutments. In October, they laid down a new steel bridge superstructure.

Last week, crews finished by pouring a new concrete deck on the bridge. And Wednesday they put the final touches including installing guardrails and paving the approaches to the new bridge.

The bridge reopened two weeks ahead of when crews expected it to.

Photo: WV Division of Highways