CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the federal government shutdown ongoing, leadership at West Virginia International Yeager Airport is taking steps to help the airport’s federal employees who continue to come to work without being paid.

On Tuesday, the airport hosted a donation drive to bring in food and other necessary items for those federal workers. The airport’s administration intends to help the people they work with every day when they need it most.

“These are people that we work with as airport leadership every day, but they’re also people that are keeping our skies safe and are keeping our passengers every day here at the airport, so we thought it was important to take care of them during this time as well,” CRW Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow said.

With groups all over the state looking for ways to help those affected by the shutdown, opportunities to make a difference are available everywhere. Withrow said she’s been pleased to see the turnout to help the airport’s workers with so many other organizations seeking aid.

“There’s a lot of things going on all over the state. I think everyone is being asked for help, so just seeing our community show up this morning has been heartwarming,” she said.

According to Withrow, the airport isn’t the only group stepping up to help federal employees in Charleston, though. She said that a collaborative effort around the area is helping to make an impact.

“It’s really been a community effort. It’s been nice to see our local businesses step up, several local churches that have been offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner for our federal workers, along with donations,” she said.

The federal government shutdown reached its 34th day on Tuesday.