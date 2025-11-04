NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Food Pantry with the help of the Nitro Mission Team hands out food every Tuesday but there was a noticeable difference today.

Nitro Food Pantry Director Bill Fortune said the line was longer, likely because of the ongoing federal government shutdown and the uncertainty of when SNAP benefits would be restored.

“I’m hearing people who are really concerned. They are getting nervous. They are getting upset. They don’t know which way to go. They are going to be hungry. They’ve got kids to feed,” Fortune said.

Fortune said the Nitro pantry has been able to restocked with a check from the Saving Hunger Foodbank that came from state government.

Fortune said those with food pantries across the region have seen and have heard the same things he has. They compared notes in a recent meeting.

“We’re all seeing the same thing with our clients being nervous, upset and crying and we’re seeing people we’ve not seen before. It’s a difficult situation,” Fortune said.

The goal Tuesday was to keep things positive during the distribution efforts. Fortune said he had a message for the volunteers who were helping with the food boxes.

“I just told our group to give a smile, a good word to all of these people because they need it,” Fortune said. “With the Lord’s help we’ll come through this alright.”