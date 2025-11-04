CHARLESTON, W.Va. –580 WCHS is teaming up with Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia this November to honor veterans throughout the state.

From now until the 30th, the two companies will be hosting “A Salute to Veterans.” Listeners can highlight a veteran in their lives by calling 304-935-5008 and leaving a voicemail, or by sending an email through wchsnetwork.com.

The messages will then be played on-air all month long.

“We’re just trying to show everyone how much we appreciate our veterans and the sacrifices that they make for all of us here, not only West Virginia but throughout the country,” Dave Allen, host of 580 Live said.

Allen said that Toyota has been in West Virginia for decades and is constantly giving back to the community.

“And they reached out to us and said look we want to do something that will just show how much we as a corporation value our veterans, so they reached out to us and we said we would be glad to help with it,” he said.

Allen noted that this also means a lot to WCHS, as the company believes you can never do enough for veterans and simply wants to show its appreciation as well.

“Our men and woman have, whether they served during peace time or war time, they’ve given so much to our country and the things that we enjoy in this country right now are all because of veterans, you know things that other countries take for granted we owe a veteran for that, so it’s a way for us to thank them,” he said.

He also said it was another way to encourage the community to get involved in showing their appreciation for veterans.