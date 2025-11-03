CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council approved a $60,000 allocation at its Monday night meeting to help with hunger needs.

The $60,000 will go to the Kanawha Valley Collective to supply food for the next two months as the federal government shutdown continues.

“People are hungry,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday on 580Live with Dave Allen. “While you may not think it’s (SNAP benefits) is a lot, on average it’s about $187, it matters. It matters to families that are putting together budget plans every month.”

Goodwin said $10,000 of the allocation would go the city’s community centers that provide after-school meals to children.

“Every single snack matters, every single supper to go matters for our littles,” Goodwin said.