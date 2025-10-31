CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Whether you eat it as a meal or a side dish, macaroni and cheese makes many people happy, and there will be a lot of it made for a charitable cause this Saturday in Charleston.

The annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off returns to Capitol Market to benefit the Laurance Jones, III Childhood Language Center. The center’s executive director, Megan Cutlip, said there are going to be a lot of options to sample.

“We have 27 cooks coming out on Saturday, November 1, at the Capitol Market from 11 to 2 pm, and just to put it into perspective, each cook prepares 12 pounds of dry pasta,” she said.

Tickets are $20 and entitle attendees to all-you-can-eat samples of the mac and cheese offerings. The funds raised go toward supporting the efforts of the Childhood Language Center.

“We are set to raise $45,000. That was our goal, and we’re hoping we’ll even go a little bit over that, so that puts us as helping about 18 kids for an entire year,” Cutlip said.

The Childhood Language Center serves children in 16 counties, and all of the work is done free of charge. Cutlip said they want to make sure anyone can use their services.

“We provide free speech therapy for about 110 kids each week. We employ two full-time, one part-time therapist, and we do not take a dime from any family,” she said.

The 2025 cook-off is the largest one yet, and there are no limitations on who can enter. Mac and cheese enthusiasts can expect offerings from several sources, from professionals to community groups and home chefs.

“We have restaurants, individuals, church groups, Charleston Dirty Birds. Go Title is doing it. Rainbow Pride West Virginia is doing it. Edgewood Summit, I mean, there is just a mixed bag of people,” Cutlip said.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the event on Saturday.