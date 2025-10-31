CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — An investigation is underway after authorities recovered a set of human remains in the Cabin Creek part of Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found late Thursday night on an access road near Hill Street and Canady Lane.

Two men found the remains and flagged down deputies. Investigators spent several hours on the scene collecting evidence.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the remains will undergo a medical examination for identification and a potential cause of death.