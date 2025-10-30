CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates has been appointed by Gov. Patrick Morrisey to fill an open seat in the state Senate.

Morrisey has chosen Zack Maynard for the opening created with the resignation of former Senator Mike Stuart.

Stuart left the legislature after being confirmed recently by the U.S. Senate. President Donald Trump chose Stuart to be the general counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Maynard, R-Lincoln, served three terms in the House in Lincoln County from 2016 to 2022.

Maynard, who is from Harts, will represent District 7 that includes parts of Kanawha, Lincoln, Boone and Logan counties.