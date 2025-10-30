CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has convicted a man of second degree murder in a 2021 shooting death.

The 12-member jury found Michael Wayne Smith guilty Thursday afternoon in the shooting death of Cheyenne Johnson. Her body was found in a well in the Sissonville area.

Prosecutors were seeking a first-degree murder conviction but the panel returned a guilty verdict on the lesser charge. The jury also found Smith guilty of concealment of a dead body, malicious assault, assault during a felony and a firearms charge. He was found not guilty on a second firearms charge.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said, during a news briefing after the verdict was read, this case was a long process that took everyone invovled working long hours to ensure a conviction was recieved in the end.

“This case has included procedural work that has taken four years and thousands of man hours from several attorneys, a multitude of staff, the corroboration of the family, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office,” she said.

Johnson was reported missing in 2021 and the investigation led to the home of Virginia Smith, with whom Michael Smith was in a relationship, where Michael Smith admitted to shooting and killing Johnson.

Further investigation led to the same charges being filed against Virginia Smith and she pleaded guilty in 2023.

The trial was delayed multiple times but in the more than four years that passed since Johnson’s murder, her friends and family continued to advocate for justice.

“We’ve been fighting for justice this entire time. We finally got it today and I think now we’ll finally have the chance to grieve Cheyenne and be able to remember her for the way she lived and not constantly have to think about the way that she died,” Jennifer McCafferty, a friend of Cheyenne Johnson, said.

George Sitler prosecuted the case before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard. McCafferty praised the arguments he presented and thanked the jury for its decision.

“For a really long time, it felt like we weren’t ever going to get here. We weren’t ever going to see justice but we stuck with it. George Sitler was the lead prosecutor of the trial and he did an amzing job He presented the case the way that the jury needed to see it. The jury paid attention. We will be forever grateful for them,” she said.

Michael is facing 10 to 40 years for the second-degree murder conviction, two to 10 years for the malicious assault conviction, one to five years for the concealment of a dead body, and one to five years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Rusnak said this case, along with Virginia Smith’s case, reflects the most heinous crime.

“These two evil beings were not satisfied with just killing Cheyenne Johnson, they went on to disrespect and dishonor her by disposing of her body in a well and denying her family the opportunity of a timely goodbye,” she said.