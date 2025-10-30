Story by Chris Lawrence

The Charleston public works crews are preparing for a seasonal transition. Mechanics and snowplow drivers got to do a dry run of how to handle a snowstorm on Thursday morning.

The equipment is put through the paces to make sure everything is in working order and crews got a chance to drive the routes they’ll be responsible for cleaning when the first snow event happens.

“We hope for a mild winter, but prepare for a bad one,” said Charleston Public Works Director Brent Webster. “Check our chains, spreaders, and plows and what we usually discover are wiring issues or hydraulic issues. It gives us a chance to get in front of the problems before they happen.”

Getting as much maintenance out of the way early as possible helps with the response time. Webster said it’s a constant battle once the winter arrives and each storm takes on a different identity and a different set of challenges for the city’s crews to tackle.

“It could happen at two in the morning when there’s lower visibility or it’s an ice storm and that adds pressure to the staff and mechanics. Inevitably we’re going to have issues every time we have a snow event, but it’s critical to be proactive and do these kind of things.”

Drivers are also checking out the route they’ll be assigned for plowing duty. Webster said that might not be as big a deal to a veteran driver, but they’ve had a lot of turnover and many of the operators now are first year drivers. They’ll drive the routes looking for anomalies like manholes, low-lying branches, low spots or sharp turns. He said the idea is to know the area before it’s covered up in snow and ice and to avoid potential pitfalls.

Until that snow hits, the city’s street department, starting next week, will be picking up leaves. The city’s refuse department will collect unlimited bags of leaves from any residence, but Webster said their supplemental, loose leaf collection is a very big deal and something that isn’t offered by very many cities. He added Charleston can only do it for a very narrow window of time.

“We allow folks to rake their leaves to the edge of their yards and we come by with vacuums and suck those up, but it’s not designed to be a guaranteed service,” said Webster.

The reason it’s not guaranteed service is because they may have to quickly transition the trucks from hauling leaves to hauling salt and installing the spreader equipment if winter precipitation arrives. Until then, Webster said they’ll be working neighborhoods and getting to as many leaf piles as possible.

“Monday and Tuesday is Kanawha City, Wednesday and Thursday is South Hills, then Friday and Saturday are the west side and east end,” said Webster.