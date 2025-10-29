CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango says the decision to move trick-or-treat to Friday night was decision based on safety.

Salango said Thursday is supposed to be a rainy day and it would put to many people at risk.

“There’s like a 90 percent for rain and a chance for high winds. It’s just not the ideal weather for trick-or-treat,” Salango said. “Somebody could get hurt or killed so we decided to move it to Friday.”

Salango said the commission has heard some complaints since it announced its decision. He said that comes with the territory.

“The funny thing about it was when we announced (earlier) that it was Thursday (Oct. 30) so many people were upset that we weren’t doing it Friday and then we move it to Friday and so many people were upset we weren’t doing it Thursday,” Salango said.

Trick-or-treating goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.