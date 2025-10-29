CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 1,600 students from several different counties were bussed to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday to take part in CAMC’s annual Career Healthcare Showcase.

CAMC employees set up over 40 themed booths to show students the many pathways and programs offered in their area.

“We are showing them that there are careers in West Virginia. They don’t have to move out of state,” said Lauren Lane, a CAMC employee who helped organize the showcase.

The showcase focused on highlighting all careers within the healthcare field, not just the clinical side that may get more attention.

Lane says it takes hundreds of other workers besides doctors and nurses to make a hospital run.

“A hospital is really like a big city, so you need all the different areas to support it,” Lane said. “We have human resources here today, there’s information technology, we have a legal department and others, so there are so much more than just clinical careers.”

Sarah McClanahan, corporate director of infection prevention and employee health for Vandalia’s Southern Region, was part of a booth where students went through a mini escape room. She says workers were there to have conversations with students and give them insight.

“We’re talking to them and asking them what they want to be when they grow up. Some of them want to be nurses, some of them don’t know, so our job is to show them that there’s other careers in healthcare,” she said.

“I’m very passionate about what I do, so I love to see kids and their minds growing and they’re eager to learn. I just love to say, “Come work in healthcare and here’s why,’ because it’s the most rewarding experience you can get helping others,” McClanahan continued.

One of the many booths set up was from CAMC’s Healthcare Financial Services department. Pamela West with the department says the next generation is filled with talent and skills that can be put to good use.

“It’s amazing because kids have so much potential and CAMC has so much potential to give them,” West said. “They can go into any field in any walk of life, they can get financial assistance or education. Whatever you need, they’ll help and support you getting there.”